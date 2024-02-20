Tom Sandoval Faces Backlash For Comparing Scandoval to OJ Simpson & George Floyd

Tom Sandoval is getting some heat for what he said in a new interview.

While speaking with the New York Times in a new profile, the 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules star, who was of course at the center of a cheating scandal dubbed “Scandoval” in 2023, compared that to the likes of the OJ Simpson trial and the murder of George Floyd.

In the interview, Tom is asked why he thinks Scandoval got so big.

“I’m not a pop-culture historian really,” he told interviewer Irina Aleksander, “but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”

Following this statement, Irina noted, “I think I knew what he meant. He was trying to express the oddity of becoming the symbolic center of a nationwide discussion and a major news story; what he communicated instead was something more honest, which is just how much the experience had made him lose perspective.”

Tom also explained what led to him cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with the couple’s close friend Rachel Leviss.

“I did what I did because I was in an unhappy place in my life,” he shared. “I got caught up in my emotions and fully fell in love. Like, for real.”

At one point, his publicist even said, “Sometimes he says too much, and the following day forgets what he says.”

Also in the NYT feature, Tom said, “I feel like I got more hate than Danny Masterson, and he’s a convicted rapist.”

In another part of the article, Tom acknowledged the impact that Scandoval had on the show’s ratings in season 10.

“The scandal has made the show so big, it’s kind of cool and crazy,” he said. “Even though it’s negative and at my expense.”

