Is 'Days of Our Lives' Renewed or Cancelled? Peacock Exec Gives Update!

Will Days of Our Lives be renewed past season 60? We have an update on the latest from Peacock.

If you don’t know, NBC moved the iconic soap opera from NBC to Peacock in September of 2022.

In March of 2023, Peacock renewed the series for 2 more seasons, guaranteeing it would definitely have a 60th season.

Now, there’s a positive update that the show is performing well on Peacock, and signs look like the show could very well be renewed again (though nothing is official at this time!)

NBC and Peacock exec Michael Sluchan told Soap Hub, “We are thrilled with the [show’s] performance. The viewers really did show up, and they moved over to Peacock. [The show] continues to be a top performer, and we’re very much behind [it].”

“Days fans turn out,” he added. “They are so incredibly supportive of the show through all the ups and downs. We’re doing our best to honor the show’s legacy. We have such support from the show — all departments, publicity, marketing, and we have such a great cast. This [move] was a big change for them after 57 years, coming over to this new platform.”

He continued, “We tape so far ahead that we’re shooting into our 60th season already. We’ve already heard some of the storylines for that, and we are energized. [Headwriter] Ron [Carlivati] has some exciting stories coming up.”

