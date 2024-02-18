Top Stories
BAFTAs 2024 Red Carpet Photos: Every VIP Look!

BAFTAs 2024 Red Carpet Photos: Every VIP Look!

12 Actors Who Almost Passed On Their Most Iconic Roles &amp; What Changed Their Minds

12 Actors Who Almost Passed On Their Most Iconic Roles & What Changed Their Minds

Brad Pitt 'Found His Spark Again' With Ines De Ramon (Report)

Brad Pitt 'Found His Spark Again' With Ines De Ramon (Report)

Beyonce Reveals a Change to Her Appearance That Was an Act of Rebellion in Very Rare Interview

Beyonce Reveals a Change to Her Appearance That Was an Act of Rebellion in Very Rare Interview

Sun, 18 February 2024 at 11:56 am

'Days Of Our Lives' Recent Cast Changes as of February 2024: 1 Star Joins, 1 Returns (But Not For Long) & 2 Iconic Roles Are Recast!

Continue Here »

'Days Of Our Lives' Recent Cast Changes as of February 2024: 1 Star Joins, 1 Returns (But Not For Long) & 2 Iconic Roles Are Recast!

Days of Our Lives is switching up the cast!

The show, which first premiered all the way back in 1965, is now one of the longest-running scripted television series in the world, airing almost every day since.

The series chronicles of the lives, loves, trials and tribulations of the citizens of the fictional city of Salem.

And over the past month, there have been some very significant casting changes, including one star joining, one star returning (but not for long), and an iconic couple recast with younger stars.

Click through to find out the recent Days of Our Lives casting changes…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Aketra Sevillian, AnnaLynne McCord, Ashley Puzemis, Blake Berris, Brandon Beemer, Camila Banus, Cary Christopher, Casting, Christy St. John, days of our lives, EG, Emily O'Brien, evergreen, Extended, Jamie Martin Mann, John-Paul Lavoisier, Martha Madison, Nadia Bjorlin, Peter Porte, Slideshow, Soap Operas, Sydney K. Smith, Zach Chyz