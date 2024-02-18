People's Choice Awards 2024 - Full Performers & Presenters List Revealed!
The 2024 People’s Choice Awards are airing tonight (Sunday, February 18) at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and E!
The star-studded event, recognizing people in entertainment based on votes from the general public and fans, has been held annually since 1975.
Simu Liu is set to host the show.
Lenny Kravitz, a four-time Grammy Award winner, is set to receive the Music Icon Award, while Adam Sandler will receive the People’s Icon Award.
The 2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet show is being hosted by Laverne Cox, and kicks off on E! at 6 p.m. ET/PT and will expand to NBC and Peacock at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
Erin Lim Rhodes of E! News’ The Rundown and Paige DeSorbo of Summer House will also host the People’s Choice Awards Livestream at 7 p.m. ET across the PCAs, E! News, E! Entertainment, NBC, Access, and Today All Day social handles.
Keep reading to find out who is performing and presenting at the 2024 PCAs…
2024 People’s Choice Awards Performers and Presenters
Performers
Kylie Minogue
Lainey Wilson
Lenny Kravitz
Presenters
Abigail Spencer
Donald Faison
Georgia Flood
Jake Lacy
J.B. Smoove
Jeremy Renner
Joe Manganiello
Jon Cryer
Jon Hamm
Kane Brown
Kathryn Hahn
Lucy Hale
Megan Fox
Sydney Sweeney
Victoria Monét