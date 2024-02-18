People's Choice Awards 2024 - Full Performers & Presenters List Revealed!

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards are airing tonight (Sunday, February 18) at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and E!

The star-studded event, recognizing people in entertainment based on votes from the general public and fans, has been held annually since 1975.

Simu Liu is set to host the show.

Lenny Kravitz, a four-time Grammy Award winner, is set to receive the Music Icon Award, while Adam Sandler will receive the People’s Icon Award.

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet show is being hosted by Laverne Cox, and kicks off on E! at 6 p.m. ET/PT and will expand to NBC and Peacock at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Erin Lim Rhodes of E! News’ The Rundown and Paige DeSorbo of Summer House will also host the People’s Choice Awards Livestream at 7 p.m. ET across the PCAs, E! News, E! Entertainment, NBC, Access, and Today All Day social handles.

2024 People’s Choice Awards Performers and Presenters

Performers

Kylie Minogue

Lainey Wilson

Lenny Kravitz

Presenters

Abigail Spencer

Donald Faison

Georgia Flood

Jake Lacy

J.B. Smoove

Jeremy Renner

Joe Manganiello

Jon Cryer

Jon Hamm

Kane Brown

Kathryn Hahn

Lucy Hale

Megan Fox

Sydney Sweeney

Victoria Monét

