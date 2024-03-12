Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Perform New 'Great Gatsby' Song from Upcoming Broadway Musical - Watch the Music Video!

The upcoming Broadway musical The Great Gatsby will begin performances in just a couple weeks and fans are getting a sneak peek at Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada‘s performances through a new music video.

Jeremy, best known for Newsies and TV’s Smash, will portray Jay Gatsby opposite Eva as Daisy Buchanan. She is best known for her performances in Broadway’s Hadestown and Miss Saigon.

The producers of The Great Gatsby just released a music video featuring the stars performing a medley of “For Her” and “My Green Light.” The video was filmed at the historic DuPont-Guest Estate on Long Island, now known as De Seversky Mansion.

The Great Gatsby, an adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel, features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

Preview performances begin on March 29 ahead of an official opening on April 25. Get your tickets now!