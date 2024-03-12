Top Stories
Barry Keoghan &amp; Sabrina Carpenter Spotted Running Errands Together, He Wore a Taylor Swift Tour Shirt!

Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter Spotted Running Errands Together, He Wore a Taylor Swift Tour Shirt!

Neve Campbell Announces She's Returning for 'Scream 7', New Director Revealed!

Neve Campbell Announces She's Returning for 'Scream 7', New Director Revealed!

Kate Middleton's Photoshop Controversy: Metadata Reveals New Information, Including How Many Edits Were Made

Kate Middleton's Photoshop Controversy: Metadata Reveals New Information, Including How Many Edits Were Made

'Dune 3' Possible Cast: 9 Actors Expected to Return, 5 Stars Seemingly Won't Be Back

'Dune 3' Possible Cast: 9 Actors Expected to Return, 5 Stars Seemingly Won't Be Back

Tue, 12 March 2024 at 9:10 pm

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Perform New 'Great Gatsby' Song from Upcoming Broadway Musical - Watch the Music Video!

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Perform New 'Great Gatsby' Song from Upcoming Broadway Musical - Watch the Music Video!

The upcoming Broadway musical The Great Gatsby will begin performances in just a couple weeks and fans are getting a sneak peek at Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada‘s performances through a new music video.

Jeremy, best known for Newsies and TV’s Smash, will portray Jay Gatsby opposite Eva as Daisy Buchanan. She is best known for her performances in Broadway’s Hadestown and Miss Saigon.

The producers of The Great Gatsby just released a music video featuring the stars performing a medley of “For Her” and “My Green Light.” The video was filmed at the historic DuPont-Guest Estate on Long Island, now known as De Seversky Mansion.

The Great Gatsby, an adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel, features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

Preview performances begin on March 29 ahead of an official opening on April 25. Get your tickets now!
Just Jared on Facebook
jeremy jordan eva noblezada great gatsby music video 01
jeremy jordan eva noblezada great gatsby music video 02
jeremy jordan eva noblezada great gatsby music video 03
jeremy jordan eva noblezada great gatsby music video 04
jeremy jordan eva noblezada great gatsby music video 05
jeremy jordan eva noblezada great gatsby music video 06
jeremy jordan eva noblezada great gatsby music video 07
jeremy jordan eva noblezada great gatsby music video 08
jeremy jordan eva noblezada great gatsby music video 09
jeremy jordan eva noblezada great gatsby music video 10

Photos: Matthew Murphy, Jenny Anderson
Posted to: Broadway, Eva Noblezada, Jeremy Jordan