Top Stories
Barry Keoghan &amp; Sabrina Carpenter Spotted Running Errands Together, He Wore a Taylor Swift Tour Shirt!

Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter Spotted Running Errands Together, He Wore a Taylor Swift Tour Shirt!

Neve Campbell Announces She's Returning for 'Scream 7', New Director Revealed!

Neve Campbell Announces She's Returning for 'Scream 7', New Director Revealed!

Kate Middleton's Photoshop Controversy: Metadata Reveals New Information, Including How Many Edits Were Made

Kate Middleton's Photoshop Controversy: Metadata Reveals New Information, Including How Many Edits Were Made

'Dune 3' Possible Cast: 9 Actors Expected to Return, 5 Stars Seemingly Won't Be Back

'Dune 3' Possible Cast: 9 Actors Expected to Return, 5 Stars Seemingly Won't Be Back

Tue, 12 March 2024 at 8:49 pm

The Richest Stars of the 'Scream' Movie Franchise, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Continue Here »

The Richest Stars of the 'Scream' Movie Franchise, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Scream is one of the biggest horror franchises of all time, ever since the original movie premiered in 1996, nearly 30 years ago.

The Wes Craven-directed film, featuring a Ghostface-masked killer, won acclaim for its meta takes on classic horror movie tropes and breaking the rules of the typical horror movie.

Scream would go on to have several sequels, and even a TV series.

Now that we know at least one big star returning for Scream 7, we’re taking a look at the net worth of all of the stars of the movie franchise through the sequels.

Find out who are the richest stars of the Scream movie franchise…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Dermot Mulroney, Drew Barrymore, EG, evergreen, Extended, Hayden Panettiere, Jack Champion, Jack Quaid, Jamie Kennedy, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega, jill roberts, Laurie Metcalf, liana liberator, Liev Schreiber, Marley Shelton, Mason Gooding, Matthew Lillard, Melissa Barrera, Mikey Madison, Movies, Net Worth, Neve Campbell, Parker Posey, Rose McGowan, Scott Foley, Scream, Skeet Ulrich, Slideshow, Tori Spelling