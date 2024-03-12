The View's Joy Behar Reveals She Emailed the Wrong Jimmy to Congratulate Him for Hosting Oscars 2024

Joy Behar is opening up about emailing the wrong Jimmy after the 2024 Oscars!

The 81-year-old The View co-host enjoyed Jimmy Kimmel‘s hosting of the awards show, including his reading of Donald Trump‘s social media post, so she decided to send a congratulatory email.

However, on Tuesday’s (March 12) episode of The View, Joy revealed she sent her email to the wrong Jimmy!

“I thought that Jimmy Kimmel’s joke about ‘Isn’t it past your jail time’ was so spot-on and the fact that Trump was on his Truth Social or whatever writing all this stuff…Well, I know Jimmy, so I decided I’d write him an email to congratulate him on taking on this fascist with a joke, because comedians rule,” Joy shared, via Deadline.

“But I sent it to Jimmy Fallon,” she added. Fallon did not respond…

Whoopi Goldberg noted, ““I don’t think there’s anybody sitting at this table who has never sent the wrong email to the wrong person.”

Joy replied, joking she was surprised she didn’t send to another famous Jimmy.

“I’m so technologically stupid it’s a wonder I didn’t send it to Jimmy Carter,” she said.

