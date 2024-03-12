Two 'Untamed' Series Announced at Same Time; One with Sarah Paulson, Another with Eric Bana

Nope, Sarah Paulson and Eric Bana are NOT making a new television series together. They just both are starring in shows titled Untamed that were announced at the exact same time.

The Hollywood Reporter published an article at 5:15pm PT on Tuesday (March 12) about Sarah teaming up with former Grey’s Anatomy showrunner for a series titled Untamed.

At the exact same time, Variety published an article about Eric starring in a Netflix limited series titled Untamed.

They’re different projects!

Sarah‘s Untamed is an adaptation of Glennon Doyle‘s best-selling book. While her casting has been rumored for years, it’s now confirmed that she’ll star in the series with Krista adapting the memoir. Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will be shopping the project to streamers and networks in the “coming weeks.”

The memoir explores “the peace and joy we discover when we stop striving to meet the expectations of the world and start trusting the voice deep within us.”

Eric‘s series Untamed is written by Mark L. Smith and his daughter Elle. He will play Eric Inman, “a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Inman on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.”

It will be interesting to see if either project decided to pick a different name!

Sarah is currently on Broadway in an acclaimed play.