Kristen Stewart Responds to 'Rolling Stone' Cover Backlash, Calls It 'Homophobic'

Kristen Stewart is speaking out in response to the backlash for her Rolling Stone cover, which features her placing a hand into her jock strap.

The 33-year-old actress talked about the cover while appearing on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night (March 11) in New York City.

While promoting her movie Love Lies Bleeding, Kristen talked about the “homophobic” response to the cover.

“Now before I show this cover, I just want you to know and the audience to know that I think it’s a perfectly lovely cover. We were asked by CBS not to show it. They thought that would not be a good idea for us to show this and I understand why,” Colbert said. “I want to say that you look better in a jockstrap than I ever did.”

Kristen said in response, “Well, okay, let’s keep this light. You know, I think it’s a little um … well, it’s a little ironic because I feel like I’ve seen, like, a lot of male pubic hair on the cover of things. I’ve seen, like, a lot of hands in pants and like, unbuttoned … I think there’s a certain overt acknowledgement of a female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist and homophobic.”

“I’ve certainly seen more revealing covers on Rolling Stone or Sports Illustrated for that matter,” Colbert said.

Kristen responded, “It’s not remotely explicit, yeah… female sexuality isn’t supposed to actually want anything but to be had. And that feels like it’s protruding in a way that might be annoying.”

One day later, Kristen went pantsless while stepping out to promote the movie in NYC.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Monot look on the show.