Anitta Spotted at Madonna Concert with Rauw Alejandro

Anitta was among the many celebs to check out Madonna‘s final L.A. show on the Celebration Tour!

The 30-year-old Brazilian singer stepped out with fellow artist Rauw Alejandro and actress Bruna Marquezine on Monday night (March 11) at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Anitta took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the concert. She captioned it with a bunch of emojis, “🥰👯‍♀️🎶🐶🌕🌌.”

Bruna commented, “kerelhow muito gatas. te amo.”

One night earlier, Anitta made quite a splash on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party by wearing a completely see-through dress that showed everything underneath. She wore no bra and just a pair of panties to cover up.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Anitta with friends at the concert…