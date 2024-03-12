Top Stories
Tue, 12 March 2024 at 7:48 pm

Anitta Spotted at Madonna Concert with Rauw Alejandro

Anitta Spotted at Madonna Concert with Rauw Alejandro

Anitta was among the many celebs to check out Madonna‘s final L.A. show on the Celebration Tour!

The 30-year-old Brazilian singer stepped out with fellow artist Rauw Alejandro and actress Bruna Marquezine on Monday night (March 11) at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Anitta took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the concert. She captioned it with a bunch of emojis, “🥰👯‍♀️🎶🐶🌕🌌.”

Bruna commented, “kerelhow muito gatas. te amo.”

One night earlier, Anitta made quite a splash on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party by wearing a completely see-through dress that showed everything underneath. She wore no bra and just a pair of panties to cover up.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Anitta with friends at the concert…

anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 01
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 02
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 03
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 04
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 05
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 06
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 07
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 08
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 09
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 10
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 11
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 12
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 13
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 14
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 15
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 16
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 17
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 18
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 19
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 20
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 21
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 22
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 23
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 24
anitta madonna concert with rauw alejandro 25

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Anitta, Bruna Marquezine, Rauw Alejandro