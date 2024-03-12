Matthew Perry's Will - Details Reveal Executors & Beneficiaries, What Will Happen to His Belongings

Details have been unveiled from the late Matthew Perry‘s will.

It has been nearly five months since the Friends star suddenly passed away and we are now learning more about what was in his will and what is set to happen with the belongings he left behind.

People has obtained a legal filing of his will, and in it, have learned that he has named his parents John Perry and Suzanne Morrison as trust beneficiaries, as well as his sister Caitlin Morrison and ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn, whom he dated from 2003-2005.

Matthew‘s belongings will be placed in the “Alvy Singer Living Trust,” which is named after Woody Allen‘s character in the movie Annie Hall.

In his 2022 memoir, “Friends Lovers – And The Big Terrible Thing,” Matthew recalled a memory of a day with his mother which ended in them watching the movie.

“That is my absolute favorite childhood memory — sitting with my mom and watching that movie,” he said.

In the will, which he created in 2009, he stated that any children he had would not be entitled to access to his estate. However, he never had any children.

The legal filing notes that he had over $1 million in personal property when he died, which has already been put in the living trust by his executors, Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan, who is Mike Myers‘ ex-wife.

Earlier this week, Matthew was one of the many late stars honored during the In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars.