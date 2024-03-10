Andrea Bocelli Performs 'Time to Say Goodbye' with Son Matteo Bocelli for Oscars 2024 'In Memoriam'

Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli took to the stage during the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday night (March 10) held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 65-year-old singer and his 26-year-old son performed a beautiful rendition of his song “Time to Say Goodbye” for the awards ceremony’s In Memoriam segment in the second half of the show.

Starting out with a remembrance of Alexei Navalny, the In Memoriam tribute featured photos and videos of many performers and crew that we’ve lost over the past year, there were some who did not make the cut.

Keep reading to find out more and to watch the video…

The end of the performance featured many names listed on the screen, including Lance Reddick, Norman Lear, Ron Cephas Jones, Sinead O’Connor and Treat Williams, but one name was notably missing from the tribute this year, and that was Angus Cloud.

Earlier in the night, Andrea was joined by his wife Veronica Berti on the red carpet, along with Matteo.

Watch the 2024 Oscars In Memoriam right here…

Browse through the gallery to see photos of Andrea and Matteo Bocelli at the 2024 Oscars…