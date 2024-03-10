Alexis Bledel Walks Her First Red Carpet in 4 Years, Attends Oscars Party to Support America Ferrera

Alexis Bledel made a glorious return to the red carpet to support her friend America Ferrera on Sunday (March 10).

The 42-year-old actress attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars Viewing Party in West Hollywood, Calif.

Her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the ceremony for her fantastic work on Barbie.

This marks the first time that Alexis has walked the red carpet since she attended the SAG Awards in January 2020.

For the occasion, she wowed in a crimson, dress that featured one billowing sleeve. Alexis wore statement earrings and a big smile. The color of her gown make her eyes look brilliantly blue.

It’s been years since she’s been on the red carpet, but she, Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn attended a Barbie screening in late 2023 to support America.

At the time, America opened up about her bond with her costars all of these years later.

