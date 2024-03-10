Who Are Emma Stone's Husband & Daughter? Find Out More About Dave McCary & Their Daughter Louise!

We’re taking a look into Emma Stone‘s family!

The 35-year-old now two-time Oscar winner usually keeps her personal life private, but over the years, but she has been very happily married since 2020 and is also a mom.

After giving them a sweet shout-out in her 2024 Oscars acceptance speech, we have compile some details so you can find out more about Emma‘s husband Dave McCary and their daughter Louise!

Emma first met Dave, 38, in late 2016 when she hosted Saturday Night Live. From 2013 until 2018, Dave served as a segment director for SNL and was also the main director for the first two seasons of the web series Epic Rap Battles of History.

Their relationship was confirmed in October 2017, with a source revealing the two had been dating for three months.

Emma and Dave announced their engagement in late 2019 and married the following year.

In 2020, Emma and Dave launched their production company Fruit Tree and so far have produced the 2023 film When You Finish Saving the World along 2024 films Problemista and I Saw the TV Glow.

They have also produced the 2023 TV show The Curse, which Emma starred in.

Emma and Dave welcomed their daughter Louise on March 13, 2021.

You can watch Emma‘s emotional 2024 Oscars speech here.