Elle Fanning Celebrates Broadway Debut with Co-Star Sarah Paulson at 'Appropriate' After Party!

Sarah Paulson and Elle Fanning look so excited to have opened their new show on Broadway!

The co-stars met up on the red carpet for the Appropriate opening night after party on Monday night (December 18) in New York City.

They were joined at the event by co-stars Corey Stoll and Michael Esper.

Elle also posed for a photo with her older sister Dakota Fanning, who attended the event to support her family member. See all of the other stars who were there!

The play is billed as a “darkly comic American family drama” that takes place as the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

Appropriate is now playing on Broadway through March 3, 2024.