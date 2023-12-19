Miranda Cosgrove Admits She's Never Had a Drink or Smoked

Miranda Cosgrove is opening up about her experience with drugs and alcohol.

The 30-year-old iCarly star recently headlined Paramount+’s reboot of the popular Nickelodeon show. The iCarly revival ran for three seasons before being cancelled in October.

During a recent appearance on Josh Peck and Ben Soffer‘s Good Guys podcast, Miranda admitted that she has never had an alcoholic drink or smoked anything.

At one point, Josh asked her, “Have you ever done anything bad? Like, do you drink? Do you do any of that? to which Miranda replied, “I’ve never been drunk in my entire life. Crazy.”

When asked why she hasn’t had a drink, the actress and singer said, “I don’t know. I’m open to it.”

Josh continued, “Someone get this girl sh-t-housed, would ya? I mean, this poor girl has never experienced being drunk.”

Interjecting, Miranda stated, “I truly don’t have a good reason. I’ve never even been buzzed. I’ve sipped things before, but like two sips.”

Ben subsequently posed the question, “I assume then that like weed is also off the table? You’ve never smoked anything or you have?”

Miranda responded, “No, I’ve never smoked anything. I had an edible, like an edible brownie, and I fell asleep for like 17 hours. I woke up super rested.”

On whether her lack of results from “a limiting part” of her, Miranda elaborated on why she believes she’s never tried drugs despite the abundance of opportunities available to young adults in Hollywood.

“I think it started off because I was always the designated driver when I went out with my friends, and I sort of liked taking on that role, and got used to it, and just kind of stuck with it forever,” she said. “But yeah, I’m open to drinking. I’m still planning on it at some point… even though I’m 30. I should’ve done it on my birthday, my 30th.”

Watch Miranda Cosgrove’s full interview on the Good Guys podcast…