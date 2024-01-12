Joy Behar Explains Why She Turned Down 'Ted Lasso' Cameo

Joy Behar has revealed that she almost appeared in Ted Lasso.

During the Wednesday (Jan. 10) episode of The View‘s Behind the Table podcast, Joy, 81, said that she was offered a role in the third and final season of the award-winning Apple TV+ series, but she had to turn it down.

Joy was offered the role of Jason Sudeikis‘ titular character’s mom Dottie Lasso.

“You were contacted about the possibility to be on my favorite show of all time,” The View producer Brian Teta brought up, before asserting that Joy “quickly dismissed” the role.

“You were dismissive of it because it would require you to spend your hiatus in London,” Ted continued, which Joy confirmed.

“It was too hot, you remember? There was a heat wave going on at that time, like, 100-degree weather, and I’d have to get on a plane and go in the middle of the heat? No,” Joy explained.

“Listen, I’m a writer, I write my own stuff, I don’t care about other people’s stuff,” she continued. “I don’t need to be in everything.”

Ted once again expressed his disappointment in Joy turning down a role on what he calls the “hottest show on TV,” but she quickly shot him down.

“It was not the hottest show on TV,” she said. “If they were doing it in the spring I would’ve done it maybe, or in the fall, but not in the middle of the heat wave.”

Becky Ann Baker ended up playing Dottie Lasso and the role earned her an Emmy nomination.

Also in the podcast, Joy congratulated Becky on her nod.

“Well, good for her,” Joy said. “Bravo.”

Even though Ted Lasso ended after three seasons in 2023, there’s a chance the show might get a spinoff.