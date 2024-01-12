How to Watch 'Oppenheimer' for Free: Streaming Release Date Revealed!

The cheapest way to watch Oppenheimer right now is through a $5.99 rental, but you’ll soon be able to stream the movie for free.

And by free, that’s if you already have a subscription to the streaming service Peacock!

The streamer just announced that Oppenheimer will debut very soon alongside several of Christopher Nolan‘s most-loved movies.

Oppenheimer will be available for streaming for Peacock subscribers starting on February 16.

You can watch Nolan‘s movies Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Dunkirk, Inception, and Memento all starting on February 1.

Oppenheimer took home five Golden Globes this past weekend, including Best Motion Picture – Drama. The film is expected to receive a ton of Oscar nominations as well.

Fans have been going crazy over the 4K edition of the movie!