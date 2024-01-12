Top Stories
'Top Gun 3' In the Works, Three Actors Revealed to Return

Armie Hammer's Fiancée Marina Gris Announces They Broke Up, Acknowledges His Past in Lengthy Statement

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Spark Romance Rumors, Appear to Dance Together at Party

'The Night Agent' Season 2 Cast Will Look Very Different - See Who Is Leaving & Returning!

Fri, 12 January 2024 at 11:13 am

Toni Collette Hits the Beach in Sydney After Ex-Husband Debuts New Relationship

Toni Collette Hits the Beach in Sydney After Ex-Husband Debuts New Relationship

Toni Collette is soaking up the sun in Australia with a beach day.

The 51-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was spotted in a bikini while taking a dip in the water on Thursday (January 11) in Sydney, Australia.

The outing comes just over a month after Toni‘s ex-husband Dave Galafassi debuted a new relationship by also going to the beach.

Keep reading to find out more…

Dave was spotted canoodling with actress Claudia Karvan during a beach date at the end of November, as can be seen in photos on Daily Mail.

Toni and Dave announced their split back in December 2022 after photos emerged of him kissing another woman. The couple made an edit to their statement just hours after it was shared to note that their split happened “after a substantial period of separation.”

Browse through the gallery for 80+ photos of Toni Collette at the beach…
Photos: Backgrid
