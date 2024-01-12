Toni Collette Hits the Beach in Sydney After Ex-Husband Debuts New Relationship

Toni Collette is soaking up the sun in Australia with a beach day.

The 51-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was spotted in a bikini while taking a dip in the water on Thursday (January 11) in Sydney, Australia.

The outing comes just over a month after Toni‘s ex-husband Dave Galafassi debuted a new relationship by also going to the beach.

Dave was spotted canoodling with actress Claudia Karvan during a beach date at the end of November, as can be seen in photos on Daily Mail.

Toni and Dave announced their split back in December 2022 after photos emerged of him kissing another woman. The couple made an edit to their statement just hours after it was shared to note that their split happened “after a substantial period of separation.”

