Bradley Cooper Teases Who His Oscars 2024 Date Might Be

Bradley Cooper is talking Oscars!

The 49-year-old actor’s new movie Maestro, which he starred in and directed, has been a major contender this awards seasons and many believe the movie will be one of the top nominees at the 2024 Oscars.

Now in a new interview, Bradley teased who he may be bringing with him to this year’s Academy Awards.

As he arrived at the 2024 National Board of Review Gala on Thursday night (January 11), Bradley gushed over his 6-year-old daughter Lea‘s cameo in Maestro and teased the possibility of bringing her to the Oscars this year.

“She was in the movie. Yeah, she was great. She was really awesome,” Bradley shared with ET.

As for if Lea will be his date at the Oscars, Bradley played coy and said, “I mean, let’s see what happens.”

Bradley and Lea‘s mom Irina Shayk usually keep Lea out of the spotlight, but she did join Bradley at the Maestro premiere last month.

The 2024 Oscars nominations will be announced on Jan. 23.