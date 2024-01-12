Ariana Grande Takes Aim at Critics with 'yes, and?' Video

Ariana Grande is hitting back at critics with her new song “yes, and?” and the official music video has been released!

The 30-year-old singer is back with new music for the first time in years and it seems that Ari is gearing up to release an album titled Eternal Sunshine later in 2024.

“In case you haven’t noticed / Well, everybody’s tired / And healin’ from somebody / Or somethin’ we don’t see just right,” the lyrics of the song begin.

At one point in the song, Ari flat out addresses the criticism over her dating life, like the drama surrounding her current relationship with boyfriend Ethan Slater.

“Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose d–k I ride?” she sings in the bridge.

The music video begins with a group of journalists and critics entering a room while voicing their doubts about Ariana‘s career. While she is performing for them, their opinions seem to have changed and they are all dancing by the end of the song.

Make sure to check out the full lyrics for the song and watch the video below!