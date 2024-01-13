Jason Sudeikis & Brendan Hunt Respond to Joy Behar's Claim That She Was Asked to Appear in 'Ted Lasso'

Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt are addressing Joy Behar‘s claim that she was offered a role in Ted Lasso.

The Apple TV+ show ended its three-season run in 2023. Jason, 48, starred as the titular character and won two Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Ted Lasso also earned a pair of Outstanding Comedy Series awards at the Emmys.

On Wednesday (January 10), the 81-year-old The View co-host said that she had turned down the guest star role of Ted Lasso’s mom in season 3.

Jason and Brendan responded to Joy‘s revelation during a panel alongside Ted Lasso co-stars Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, James Lance, and Billy Harris at the PEOPLE X IHG Conversation in Los Angeles on Thursday (January 11).

Jason stated that Joy‘s claim was not true, however, he clarified that “she’s welcome to sit at the table.”

“Respectfully, it would be news to us. We just work there,” Brendan added.

