Tina Fey Reveals How She & Amy Poehler Still Bond Over 'SNL'

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler‘s love for Saturday Night Live is still going strong!

If you didn’t know, the two actresses were previously recurring cast members on the late night show. Tina, 53, appeared on SNL from 2000 to 2006, while Amy‘s tenure lasted from 2001 to 2008.

Tina recently shared that she and Amy, 52, tune into SNL while traveling together for their “Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour.”

“If it’s a Saturday, we go to our room, and we watch SNL from the hotel room,” she shared in a preview of Sunday TODAY published on Friday (January 12).

She added, “We love watching it together. If we’re not together, we’ll live text during it. It’s like someone who played sports, like, ‘Oh, I see. You know what? I bet this moved up from dress [rehearsal].’”

While Tina stated that she and Amy “root for everybody,” she admitted that sometimes “the head writer in me is always like, ‘Huh. Interesting. Maybe the game could’ve been clearer.’”

She continued, “My kids will sometimes say, my youngest will say, ‘Mom, you ruin everything because you’re always talking about how they’re doing it.’”

If you missed the news, Tina Fey has been confirmed to star in a new Netflix series!