Travis Barker Meets Up for Lunch with Maneskin's Damiano David in Calabasas

Travis Barker is hanging out with a fellow rocker.

The 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer chatted with Maneskin frontman Damiano David as they arrived at Crossroads Kitchen for lunch on Friday afternoon (January 12) in Calabasas, Calif.

For their lunch outing, Travis sported a black bomber jacket with black pants and a beanie while Damiano, 25, wore a long black coat, scarf, and baggy tan pants.

If you didn’t know, Travis is an investor in the vegan restaurant, which is owned celebrity chef Tal Ronnen. The Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas has only been opened since 2022 and Travis had the support of wife Kourtney Kardashian at the grand opening.

