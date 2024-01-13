Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Reveal Why They Don't Miss Acting

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are speaking out about their decision to ditch acting, and how they’ve fared since.

Back in November, the 45-year-old former Vampire Diaries star explained that he Nikki, 35, moved to a farm outside of Los Angeles to raise their two children: Bodhi, 6, and their 6-month-old son.

During an appearance at the Common Ground screening on Thursday (January 11) in Los Angeles, the married couple reflected on their post-Hollywood lives.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I love what I did for a really long time,” Ian told E! News. I love making films, I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run.”

Reflecting on his new family-centric lifestyle, Ian reminisced on his experiences on film and TV sets, but emphasized that his new family-focused lifestyle can give him something more.

“This is our 2.0 version,” he said, adding that it’s “about to be 3.0 version.”

Nikki shared that her time connecting with nature has “become a way of living so much simpler.”

The Twilight star added, “When you see the way that nature operates, you find compassion. It’s a beautiful thing to see what’s happening with children, to watch them participate in the growing of their food and the understanding of what food is and where it comes from.”

If you’re interested, find out which stars left Hollywood for normal jobs!