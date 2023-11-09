Ian Somerhalder Explains the Reason Why He Isn't Acting Anymore

The Vampire Diaries‘ Ian Somerhalder left Hollywood behind just about four years ago and now he’s explaining the reason why.

If you don’t know, Ian is married to actress Nikki Reed and they have two children: daughter Bodhi, 6, and their son, who is 5 months old.

“I stepped away from acting a little over four years ago to raise my kids, build my companies and get these films launched,” he shared.

The films Ian is referring to are his 2020 documentary Kiss the Ground about regenerative agriculture in the fight against climate change, and his new doc Common Ground, which is a follow up film.

He continued, “By using healthy soil management practices, we are building a secure future today, or tomorrow. And once you do have children, you realize I am no longer alone here. I am leaving this to my children.”

“We’re farm people, we produce most of our own food, I live in my cowboy boots,” he continued.

“Walking through the farm with kids and dogs and family…every stop, you’re pulling off of trees or off of bushes, pulling up out of the ground and feeding everyone as you’re moving through the farm,” he told E! News.

