Did Tom Holland & Zendaya Break Up? Actor Responds to Rumor About Their Relationship

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Share Passionate On-Screen Kiss While Filming 'It Ends With Us'

Sat, 13 January 2024 at 12:54 am

Lenny Kravitz Reacts to His 'Hunger Games' Reunion With Jennifer Lawrence at Golden Globes 2024!

Lenny Kravitz Reacts to His 'Hunger Games' Reunion With Jennifer Lawrence at Golden Globes 2024!

Lenny Kravitz is reflecting on his recent reunion with Jennifer Lawrence!

The 59-year-old actor and musician played Cinna in The Hunger Games in 2012 and its sequel Catching Fire a year later. His on-screen relationship with Jennifer‘s Katniss Everdeen was widely adored by fans!

At the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 7), Lenny met up with Jennifer for a photo, sending Hunger Games fans into a frenzy!

A few days later, Lenny remarked on the viral “Cinna-Katniss moment” at the Golden Globes.

“You know what, I wasn’t even thinking about it. I hadn’t seen my friend in a long time,” he told Variety.

If you haven’t seen, take a look at 10 Hunger Games set secrets, including Jennifer Lawrence‘s major pay raise and the scene she hated!
Photos: Getty Images
