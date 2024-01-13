Lenny Kravitz Reacts to His 'Hunger Games' Reunion With Jennifer Lawrence at Golden Globes 2024!

Lenny Kravitz is reflecting on his recent reunion with Jennifer Lawrence!

The 59-year-old actor and musician played Cinna in The Hunger Games in 2012 and its sequel Catching Fire a year later. His on-screen relationship with Jennifer‘s Katniss Everdeen was widely adored by fans!

At the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 7), Lenny met up with Jennifer for a photo, sending Hunger Games fans into a frenzy!

Keep reading to find out more…

A few days later, Lenny remarked on the viral “Cinna-Katniss moment” at the Golden Globes.

“You know what, I wasn’t even thinking about it. I hadn’t seen my friend in a long time,” he told Variety.

If you haven’t seen, take a look at 10 Hunger Games set secrets, including Jennifer Lawrence‘s major pay raise and the scene she hated!