Lenny Kravitz Reacts to His 'Hunger Games' Reunion With Jennifer Lawrence at Golden Globes 2024!
Lenny Kravitz is reflecting on his recent reunion with Jennifer Lawrence!
The 59-year-old actor and musician played Cinna in The Hunger Games in 2012 and its sequel Catching Fire a year later. His on-screen relationship with Jennifer‘s Katniss Everdeen was widely adored by fans!
At the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 7), Lenny met up with Jennifer for a photo, sending Hunger Games fans into a frenzy!
A few days later, Lenny remarked on the viral “Cinna-Katniss moment” at the Golden Globes.
“You know what, I wasn’t even thinking about it. I hadn’t seen my friend in a long time,” he told Variety.
