Neve Campbell Announces She's Returning for 'Scream 7', New Director Revealed!

Neve Campbell is returning to Scream!

The original series star, who played Sidney Prescott in five of the six movies, revealed she’s returning for the seventh film in the franchise amid controversy.

“Hi All. I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned,” she wrote.

“I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!! Well actually I could. While I’ve been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I’ve dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it’s happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it’s his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am. See you on set @kevwilliamson.”

Kevin Williamson added: “It’s been nearly 30 years since my very first script, Scream, was directed by the legendary Wes Craven. I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment of the franchise. I am overcome with gratitude and excitement, and I can’t wait to take this journey with Neve and the entire Scream family as we bring back Sidney Prescott in the next chapter of the Scream franchise. Thank you to all the Scream fans. You are the gift that keeps giving. @nevecampbell See you on set. @guybusick @officialxpe @spyglassmediagr”

Neve didn’t come back for Scream 6 due to pay disputes.

Melissa Barrera, who plays Sam Carpenter, was dropped from the project for her comments on the Israeli-Palestine conflict. Jenna Ortega, who plays Tara Carpenter, was then confirmed to no longer return, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts.

Christopher Landon then dropped out as director of the seventh movie following their exits from the series.

Jasmine Savoy Brown, who plays Mindy, says she hasn’t gotten a call yet to come back.

