Beyonce Just Announced Some Major Album News!

31 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024 So Far (1 Series Hasn't Aired a New Episode in 5 Years While Another Show's Main Character Is Exiting!)

Kristen Stewart Goes Pantsless in Sweater-Inspired Underwear Look

Stars Who Don't Want to Have Kids: See Which Celebs Are Child-Free by Choice!

Tue, 12 March 2024 at 2:14 pm

Kylie Jenner Strips Down to Lingerie for Sam Edelman Campaign

Kylie Jenner is starring in a new campaign for shoe designer Sam Edelman!

The 26-year-old reality star and beauty mogul was named a brand ambassador for Sam Edelman‘s 20th anniversary.

Kylie stripped down to lingerie to model the footwear in the new campaign.

“This campaign epitomized that fashion is more than just something to wear, it is a source of power. I loved the way each pair fit me flawlessly and instilled a sense of confidence and beauty. I’m honored to be an ambassador for the Sam Edelman brand, especially during their 20th anniversary which celebrates remarkable craftsmanship and a commitment to champion the power of people through footwear,” she said in a statement.

You can shop the new collection now at SamEdelman.com. The collection is very affordable with prices ranging $39.99 to $200.

Browse through the gallery to see all of the campaign photos…

kylie jenner sam edelman 01
kylie jenner sam edelman 02
kylie jenner sam edelman 03
kylie jenner sam edelman 04
kylie jenner sam edelman 05
kylie jenner sam edelman 06
kylie jenner sam edelman 07
kylie jenner sam edelman 08
kylie jenner sam edelman 09
kylie jenner sam edelman 10
kylie jenner sam edelman 11

Photos: Chris Colls
