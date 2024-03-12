Kylie Jenner Strips Down to Lingerie for Sam Edelman Campaign

Kylie Jenner is starring in a new campaign for shoe designer Sam Edelman!

The 26-year-old reality star and beauty mogul was named a brand ambassador for Sam Edelman‘s 20th anniversary.

Kylie stripped down to lingerie to model the footwear in the new campaign.

“This campaign epitomized that fashion is more than just something to wear, it is a source of power. I loved the way each pair fit me flawlessly and instilled a sense of confidence and beauty. I’m honored to be an ambassador for the Sam Edelman brand, especially during their 20th anniversary which celebrates remarkable craftsmanship and a commitment to champion the power of people through footwear,” she said in a statement.

You can shop the new collection now at SamEdelman.com. The collection is very affordable with prices ranging $39.99 to $200.

Browse through the gallery to see all of the campaign photos…

