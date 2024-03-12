Kate Middleton's Photoshop Controversy: Metadata Reveals New Information, Including How Many Edits Were Made

There’s more information that has become available in the Kate Middleton photo fiasco.

If you don’t know, Princess Catherine and Prince William released a family photo on Sunday (March 10) that was found to be edited.

Keep reading to find out more…

Sources have looked into the Metadata of the image. If you don’t know, Metadata is information about a specific photo, often including the date the photo was created, copyright information, and more.

The first time the photo was saved in Adobe Photoshop was on Friday (March 8) at 9:54 pm local time on a Mac computer. The second time it was saved was on Saturday (March 9) at 9:39am local time, the BBC reports.

The photo was taken at the Prince and Princess of Wales’ residence, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor and it was taken on a Canon 5D Mark IV camera.

The final version that was seen by the public was saved at 11:34 am local time on Sunday (March 10).

The DailyMail claims to have found 16 instances where it was photoshopped.

Why did the AP and other photo agencies remove the image?

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards explained, “You photograph it, you can crop it, you can put a bit of sharpener on it if you have to… and then you send it. You don’t alter the actual picture itself. For instance, if one of the people in the picture has red eye, you can’t take the red eye out, you have to leave it as it is.”

In addition, the BBC is reporting that “Kensington Palace said it would not be re-issuing the original unedited photograph of Catherine and her children.”

Find out if Princess Catherine was actually ever in the photo, or if she was digitally inserted after the fact.