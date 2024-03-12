Top Stories
Beyonce Just Announced Some Major Album News!

31 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024 So Far (1 Series Hasn't Aired a New Episode in 5 Years While Another Show's Main Character Is Exiting!)

Kristen Stewart Goes Pantsless in Sweater-Inspired Underwear Look

Stars Who Don't Want to Have Kids: See Which Celebs Are Child-Free by Choice!

Tue, 12 March 2024 at 3:11 pm

'Dune 3' Possible Cast: 9 Actors Expected to Return, 5 Stars Seemingly Won't Be Back

With Dune: Part Two being such a success in theaters, it seems to be a no-brainer that we’ll be getting Dune 3 in the future.

Director Denis Villeneuve has revealed that he’s already writing the third movie, based on the novel Dune: Messiah.

“The screenplay’s in progress,” he told Vanity Fair. “I’m very happy where it’s going, but it’s not finished, and I don’t know how healthy it’ll be to go straight to ‘Messiah’ right away. It would be healthy to do something in between.”

“I want to make sure that if we go back there a third time that it’ll be worth it, and that it would make something even better than Part Two,” he added.

If and when the movie is made, we can expect that a bunch of actors will return to reprise their roles, but we already know that some others likely won’t be back. This post contains spoilers for Part Two, so stop reading now if you haven’t seen it yet.

Browse through the slideshow to see who will and who will not return for Dune 3…

