Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, & More to Lead Ari Aster's Upcoming Western Movie

Director Ari Aster has set the cast for his next movie with A24!

For those who aren’t familiar with him, Ari is the director behind horror movies like Hereditary and Midsommar, as well as the dark comedy Beau Is Afraid.

Oscar winners Emma Stone and Joaquin Phoenix will lead the cast of Ari‘s upcoming movie Eddington alongside Pedro Pascal and some other major names.

Not much is known about the upcoming movie yet, except that it has been described as a “western,” according to Deadline. Some more cast members have also been announced.

Austin Butler has also joined the cast alongside Yellowstone‘s Luke Grimes, Tony winner Deirdre O’Connell, Top Boy‘s Micheal Ward, and Jockey‘s Clifton Collins Jr.

This will be Ari and Joaquin‘s second project together following last year’s Beau Is Afraid.

Emma just won her second Oscar this week and gave a touching speech to accept the award!