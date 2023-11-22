Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' & the Reason Is Unrelated to Melissa Barerra's Firing

Jenna Ortega is not going be starring in Scream VII.

The 21-year-old actress isn’t expected to return as Tara Carpenter in the film due to her shooting schedule for her hit Netflix series Wednesday, via Deadline.

The departure from the film franchise has “nothing to do with the fallout from Melissa Barrera‘s firing yesterday,” the report also clarifies. “Nor does it have to do with the actress asking for an end to her Scream contract.”

Her exit from the franchise was discussed “before the actors strike,” according to the report.

Jenna will head to Ireland in April to shoot the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday which will go into the summer. Beetlejuice also had a few extra days of shooting in order to meet its Labor Day 2024 theatrical release.

One day prior, her co-star, who plays her character’s sister Sam Carpenter in the series, was let go from the seventh film due to social media postings about Israel-Palestine.

A script for Scream VII is not ready yet.

Spyglass Media Group has since spoken out about the firing, as has the upcoming movie’s director.