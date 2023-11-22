Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington are splitting up.

The Queer Eye star and the brand strategy director are ending their engagement after four years of dating, they confirmed in a statement via People.

“After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways,” a representative for Antoni says.

Keep reading to find out more…

“While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths.”

“They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time,” the rep added.

Antoni and Kevin got engaged in November 2022 after three years of dating. In September, Antoni had a bachelor weekend in Blackberry Mountain in Walland, Tenn. alongside Queer Eye colleague Tan France, model Gigi Hadid and Benji Pasek.

Find out which celeb couples also just split in 2023.

One Queer Eye star also just announced he’s leaving the show.