Mauricio Umansky Talks Kyle Richards Separation In 'Buying Beverly Hills' Season 2 First Look - Watch Now

Mauricio Umansky emotionally discusses his separation from Kyle Richards in a first look clip at the upcoming second season of his Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills.

In the season two preview, the real estate mogul sat down with the couples two older daughters Alexia and Sophia Umansky, as well as Kyle‘s oldest daughter Farrah from a previous relationship, as they talked about the separation through tears.

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom. An amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it,” he starts out in the clip. “So, you know, your mom came and she talked to me, and she said, ‘I think I need space.’”

“Um, she said to me, ‘Listen, the rules are that, you know, you go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you want to do,’” Mauricio revealed. “‘I’m not going to be asking what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like, we are separate.’”

The girls tearfully responded to what he told them.

“It’s so weird to have these conversations,” Farrah said. “I definitely could not have predicted where my life was going to be one year ago… in all aspects”

Sophia added, “Our life has just changed so much… Like, we only found out that there was any issues just a few months ago, and now it’s just like things changed so quickly.”

“I’m sorry we’re all going through this,” Alexia says. “Sorry for all of us. I’m sorry for you guys [her sisters], I’m sorry for you [Mauricio].”

The family will return to Netflix in season two of Buying Beverly Hills, which follows their real estate business The Agency, on March 22nd!