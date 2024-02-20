Here's How 'NCIS' Wrote Off David McCallum's Ducky, Plus a Gibbs Update & See Which Cast Member Made a Surprise Return

NCIS said goodbye to the late David McCallum in an emotional tribute episode that saw the surprise return of one character and an update on another.

McCallum passed away in September 2023 at the age of 90 after playing chief medical examiner Ducky for two decades on the beloved CBS procedural drama.

Brian Dietzen, who plays Ducky’s protégé Dr. Jimmy Palmer, wrote the episode, “The Stories We Leave Behind.”

“We wanted to honor a life well-lived, 60 years in this business and 20 years on our show,” Dietzen told USA Today. “This allows fans to grieve with us. We’ve all experienced this loss. Both his TV family and his real family are feeling pain and grief right now. The small comfort all of us can take is David was 90 and lived so many lives to the fullest within those 90 years. He took advantage of every last breath.”

So, how was Ducky written off the show?

Ducky died peacefully in his sleep and was discovered dead at home by Jimmy.

Dietzen told USA Today, “We wanted to allow our audience in on the grief of losing (Ducky). To acknowledge and honor that grief is important in the process so you can move forward.”

At the end of the episode, after a case was solved with Ducky’s help via clues in his notes, a memorial was held in his honor.

Michael Weatherly made a return as DiNozzo and brought Palmer a bowtie, similar to the ones Ducky wore, as a gift.

DiNozzo told Palmer, “He had a good friend in you.”

There was also an update about Mark Harmon‘s character Leroy Gibbs, who exited the show in season 19. A moment with an addressed envelope from Alaska alluded to Gibbs still residing in Alaska, where he decided to stay in his last appearance.

Dietzen has explained why Mark did not appear in the episode.