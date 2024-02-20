Tom Sandoval Issues Apology After Comparing Scandoval to OJ Simpson & George Floyd

Tom Sandoval has released a new statement following backlash on Tuesday (February 20).

The 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules reality star had a new interview with The New York Times drop that day, and in the feature, he compared Scandoval to that of the OJ Simpson trial and George Flood, which drew quite a lot of backlash on social media.

Following the reaction to his quote, Tom shared an apology and was intention behind what he said was.

“My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed,” he shared on his Instagram story.

If you missed it, in the NYT Magazine interview, Tom said, “I’m not a pop-culture historian really, but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”

