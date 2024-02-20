Sam Mendes to Direct 4 Films About 'The Beatles,' Each Movie Will Center On a Member of Iconic Band

The Beatles will be the subjects of four brand new movies!

It was just revealed on Tuesday (February 20) that Empire of Light and Skyfall director Sam Mendes will helm separate movies about each member of the band, Variety reports.

Each movie is set to focus on the four members – Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, while also intersecting with each other, to “tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history,” leading to the 1970 breakup.

“I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” director Sam Mendes shared in a statement.

Sony is set to finance and release the four movies, which will all be released in 2027, in an “innovative and groundbreaking” release strategy.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” producer Pippa Harris said. “To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege.”

