Amber Rose Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards Dating Cher

Amber Rose is sharing her thoughts on ex-boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards‘ relationship with Cher.

If you didn’t know, Amber, 40, and AE, 38, revealed that they were dating in 2018 and welcomed son Slash, now 4, in 2019. The two split in 2021. AE and Cher, 77, have been dating on and off since late 2022.

In a new interview, Amber reacted to AE and Cher‘s relationship.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m very happy that he’s with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there,” Amber shared on The Jason Lee Show. “That it’s not all mayhem and stuff.”

Host Jason Lee was then taken aback by news that Slash goes over to Cher‘s house, and said, “He goes to Cher’s house? So you’re definitely not the mom that’s like ‘You’re not going over there.’”

Amber then responded, “Absolutely not, why would I do that? Let’s be very clear — why would I ever be mad at her? I don’t want him.”

“Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain’t gonna be me, right? So I’m very happy that he’s over there with her because it’s stability for my son,” Amber continued. “The only thing that I ask is that you’re present is that you’re a present father, you help with me get him through private school.”

Amber reiterated that she has absolutely no problem with anyone AE dates.

“Just be a present father. I don’t care if it’s her, or a dog, or a dolphin or a f–king rat. I don’t care who you are f–king, I’m not that type of baby momma,” Amber explained. “That’s not who I’ll ever be. I want him to be happy because a happy parent is good for our child. So that’s all I care about.”

