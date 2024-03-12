Robert F Kennedy Jr Reveals NFL Star & Former Pro Westler As Top Choices for VP Running Mate

Robert F Kennedy Jr has revealed who is at the top of his list to be his running mate in the 2024 Presidential election!

The 70-year-old politician and nephew of former President John F Kennedy plans to run for president as an Independent, and on Tuesday (March 12), shared the two people who are his top choices as his running mate for Vice President.

The New York Times reports that Robert has reached out to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former pro wrestler/former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura to be his running mate on the Independent ticket.

The publication also says that neither has formally been offered, but they are the top of his shortlist possible candidates.

Robert and Aaron have similar views on the COVID vaccine, and have been in touch for the past month, while Robert has been in touch with Jesse after he introduced him at a campaign event in Arizona.

Robert F Kennedy Jr first announced his presidential run in April 2023 as a Democratic candidate.

