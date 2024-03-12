Top Stories
Tue, 12 March 2024 at 10:20 pm

Colin Farrell & Kirby Howell-Baptiste Step Out to Promote New Apple TV+ Series 'Sugar'

Colin Farrell & Kirby Howell-Baptiste Step Out to Promote New Apple TV+ Series 'Sugar'

Colin Farrell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste are stepping out to promote their new Apple TV+ series!

The co-stars coordinated in black as they attended the photo call for Sugar held on Tuesday (March 12) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

Executive producers Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon were also in attendance at the press event.

Keep reading to find out more…Colin stars as John Sugar, “an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.”

The series also stars Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Alex Hernandez, and James Cromwell, with guest stars Anna Gunn and Sydney Chandler.

Sugar premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 5 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 25+ pictures of Colin Farrell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste at the photo call…
Photos: Getty Images
