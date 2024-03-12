Top Stories
Tue, 12 March 2024 at 10:55 pm

Ewan McGregor & Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Get Support from His Daughters Clara & Jamyan at 'A Gentleman in Moscow' Premiere

Ewan McGregor & Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Get Support from His Daughters Clara & Jamyan at 'A Gentleman in Moscow' Premiere

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are getting the support of his family at their new limited series’ premiere!

The married couple were joined by his daughters Clara, 28, and Jamyan, 22, at the premiere of Showtime’s A Gentleman in Moscow on Tuesday (March 12) held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Keep reading to find out more…Based on Amor Towles‘ novel of the same name, A Gentleman in Moscow follows “Count Alexander Rostov (McGregor) who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past has placed him on the wrong side of history. Spared immediate execution, he is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in a grand Moscow hotel and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again. As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors, Rostov’s reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.”

A Gentleman in Moscow debuts on Showtime on Friday, March 29. Watch the trailer below.

During a recent joint interview, Clara looked back at when her high school class watched one of Ewan‘s NSFW movies.

Click through the gallery for 25+ pictures of Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead at the premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Clara McGregor, Ewan McGregor, Jamyan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead