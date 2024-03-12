Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, & More Premiere 'The Fall Guy' at SXSW 2024

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are stepping out to promote their new movie at the 2024 SXSW film festival!

The Oscar-nominated actors joined co-stars Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke at the premiere of their new movie The Fall Guy on Tuesday (March 12) held at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas.

Director David Leitch was also in attendance.

Keep reading to find out more…In the movie, Ryan stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Emily. While the film’s ruthless producer (Waddingham), maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

The Fall Guy hits theaters on May 3 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Emily is wearing a Balmain outfit with Axel Arigato sneakers and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

