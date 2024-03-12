Jonathan Owens Leaves Green Bay Packers, Wife Simone Biles Celebrates Move to Chicago Bears

Jonathan Owens is making his next move in the NFL after a year with the Green Bay Packers!

The 28-year-old safety has been in the NFL for the past six years and has previously played for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers, and will now move to his fourth team in his career.

On Tuesday (March 12), it was revealed that Jonathan has signed a two-year free agent contract with the Chicago Bears!

Find out what he said and how his wife reacted inside…

“Appreciate it @packers for the opportunity 🙏🏽 And Packer nation for welcoming me and my wife with open arms, will never forget my time in GB 🤞🏽,” he tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

Jonathan‘s Olympic gymnast wife Simone Biles reacted to the exciting news, and she seems beyond excited for the change.

“just wanted to say thank you packer nation for embracing my husband & I 💚 green bay will always hold a special place in our hearts!” she first wrote on X/Twitter.

“CHICAGO HERE HE COMES … I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha,” she added in two more posts.

Simone added, “also I just love the city of Chicago … pizza & hotdogs F YEAH”

“so incredibly proud of my husband🤍 the grind never stops! this is just the beginning!” she concluded.