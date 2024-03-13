Lily Allen Jokes Her Kids 'Ruined' Her Career: 'You Can't Have It All'

Lily Allen is very candidly opening up about balancing motherhood and her career.

In a new interview, the 38-year-old singer/actress – who shares daughters Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11, with ex-husband Sam Cooper – jokingly admitted that her kids “ruined” her career.

Keep reading to find out more…“My children ruined my career,” Lily said with a laugh during her appearance on the Radio Times Podcast.

“I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it,” Lily jokingly added.

“It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t,” Lily continued. “Some people choose their career over their children, and that’s their prerogative. But my parents were quite absent when I was a kid, and I feel like that really left some nasty scars that I’m not willing to, you know, repeat on mine.”

She added, “So I chose stepping back and concentrating on them and I’m glad that I have done that because I think they’re pretty well-rounded people. Fingers f–king crossed.”

In another recent interview, Lily‘s husband David Harbour shared how the actors strike impacted their marriage.