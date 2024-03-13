Omar Rudberg Talks 'Young Royals' Ending & Teases Future Project with Co-Star Edvin Ryding!

Omar Rudberg is sharing his thoughts on how Young Royals ended, and teased his working future with co-star Edvin Ryding!

While appearing on the podcast I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario, the 25-year-old actor and singer dished on the Netflix show ending, his relationship with Edvin and the impact of being on the show.

“Yes… I do think that it’s the right ending…I always had my heart and my trust in Lisa [Ambjörn, head writer],” Omar said of the series’ finale. “It’s a perfect ending.”

Tommy also asked Omar if there was anything that came to mind that he hasn’t shared yet, and he teased a future project with Edvin!

“One thing that just came up is that people might be sad about the show ending and not seeing me and Edvin acting together anymore, or working together anymore,” he said. “But, you know what? Me and Edvin are going to do some stuff together in the future. We are working on something that is a little secret.”

“Stay tuned ’cause you’ll see me and Edvin do stuff together in the future, and it’s not completely over,” Omar teased. “And we’re definitely, obviously, going to be friends still, but working together? Not completely over yet.”

Check out the full episode below!