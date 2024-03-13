Audrina Patridge Defends Kristin Cavallari's Relationship with Mark Estes

Audrina Patridge is sticking up for her former The Hills co-star Kristin Cavallari‘s new relationship.

If you missed it, Kristin, 37, recently debuted her new relationship with 24-year-old TikTok star Mark Estes. Since going public with the relationship, Kristin has been facing a lot of criticism for her and Mark‘s 13-year age gap.

In a new interview, Audrina, 38, defended Kristin‘s relationship with Mark.

Keep reading to find out more…“I actually wrote to her, I was like, ‘Kristin, you guys make such a hot couple, congrats. Like as long as you are happy that’s all that matters,’” Audrina told Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

Audrina went on to note that it might be good for Kristin to “switch it up” and date someone outside of her typical circle, adding, “Maybe she needs to have some fun!”

Audrina then also called out the the hypocrisy of Kristin dating a younger man when there are a ton of men in Hollywood that date younger women.

“A lot of men can date younger girls, so why not?” Audrina questioned. “I don’t think it’s gonna be the one to settle down with but I think for now it’s great.”

Kristin recently opened up about how she met Mark and revealed if he’s met her kids yet.