Kristen Stewart Steps Out with Fiancée Dylan Meyer After Busy Day of Promoting New Movie

Kristen Stewart is enjoying a night out with her fiancée.

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was all smiles as she held hands with Dylan Meyer while stepping out on Tuesday night (March 12) in New York City.

For their outing, Kristen wore a black leather jacket over a white T-shirt paired with black jeans while Dylan, 35, sported a black peacoat and jeans.

Kristen has been very busy these past few days promoting her new movie Love Lies Bleeding, which hits theaters on Friday, March 15.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Kristen responded to the backlash of her Rolling Stone cover, which features her placing a hand into her jock strap.

Watch the trailer for Love Lies Bleeding here!
