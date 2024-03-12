Kristin Cavallari Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Mark Estes, Says He Met Her Kids Before First Date

Kristin Cavallari is sharing the story behind how she met boyfriend Mark Estes!

The 37-year-old reality star debuted her relationship with the 24-year-old TikTok star and model just a couple weeks ago and now she’s opening up about him on her podcast.

“I want you guys to know that me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was, like, searching out,” Kristin said on the latest episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast.

“If you guys listen to the podcast, you know, I thought 30-year-olds were too young for me. I understand what it looks like to the outside world, I really do. I get that,” she added. “When I met him, I was like, obviously I thought he was the hottest guy I’ve ever seen. There was — that attraction was always there. But when I met him I was like, he’s actually a really nice, good guy. He’s very sweet — from the jump, he was so sweet to me. Like the very first thing he said to me when we were standing there and [had] just met, he was like, ‘You’re, like, really pretty.’”

So, how did they meet?

Kristin actually discovered Mark on TikTok!

“Back in like September, I’m scrolling and I come across this boy group, I guess you could call them, The Montana Boyz,” she said. “So I go, ‘Holy s–t, who are these guys? because they’re so hot. Specifically this one, who I’m gonna refer to as ‘Montana.’”

Kristin said that the Montana Boyz account actually slid into her DMs first to say “I love you” and she replied. She later learned that they were moving to Nashville, where she lives.

“I was like, Hey I heard you guys are moving to Nashville, and then I asked which one I was talking to. And he said this is Montana responding, and I said, ‘Oh good you’re my favorite,’” Kristin said.

Kristin and Mark‘s first date was the night before Valentine’s Day. “[He] came and picked me up and he met my kids,” she said. “He actually met my mom too because my mom was babysitting my kids, so it just really threw him in the mix.”

“We went line dancing. And then he asked me to be his Valentine,” she said.

The kids really enjoyed meeting Mark!

“When he came to pick me up, the boys were like, ‘Can I show you my room?’ He is upstairs with my kids seeing their room. The boys were so excited about him. My kids are really excited for me. My kids really want to see me happy and I’ve been very good at separating my dating life from [them],” Kristin said.

Kristin shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

