Nico Greetham 'Steals the Show' in New Play 'One of the Good Ones' with Lana Parrilla

Nico Greetham is proving he’s a star on the rise with his performance in the new play One of the Good Ones at L.A.’s Pasadena Playhouse.

The 29-year-old actor is best known for his appearances in both American Horror Story and American Horror Stories, as well as the movie musical The Prom, all projects helmed by Ryan Murphy.

Nico is getting rave reviews for his work in the brand new play, written by One Day at a Time‘s Gloria Calderón Kellett.

One of the Good Ones follows what happens when a “perfect” Latina daughter (Isabella Gomez) brings her boyfriend (Greetham) home to meet the parents (Lana Parrilla and Carlos Gomez) for the first time and her family’s biases and preconceptions are put on full display. As tensions run high and hilarity ensues, everyone must navigate the ins and outs of family dynamics and the boundaries of acceptance — all while tackling the age-old question: what does it truly mean to be an American?”

Entertainment Weekly notes, “While this play is about the family at its heart, it’s Greetham who steals the show as Marcos, a well-meaning suitor who can’t seem to stop digging the hole he’s put himself in. He’s self-effacing and confident in equal measure, able to assert his beliefs while also milking the comedy of his fish-out-of-water situation. His sense of comedic timing is pitch perfect.”

One of the Good Ones is running at the Pasadena Playhouse through April 7. Get tickets now!

